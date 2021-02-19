HULL - Dorothy Ann Park Swindel, 93, Hull, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021.
Dorothy “Dot” was born on Sheep Pasture Road, Commerce, to Roy Dow Park and Elizabeth “Betsy” Jackson Park on August 26, 1927.
She attended White Hill and Commerce City schools and upon her high school graduation she went to Milledgeville to attend GSCW and then graduated and came to Ila to teach school. She taught for more than 30 years, each one at Ila Elementary School. She met her husband, George Amory Swindel Jr. while there and they married in 1950.
Mrs. Swindel is preceded in death by her grandparents, Lucius and Icie Dixon Park and Claude and Talula Jackson; her parents, listed above; her only brother, Kenneth L. Park; her husband of 48 years, Amory Swindel; daughter, Margaret Elizabeth “Beth” Swindel Strickland; and nephew, Jimmy Jones.
Mrs. Swindel is survived by her daughter, Ann Swindel Nuckolls (Jim); grandsons, Jason Strickland (Miriam) and Seth Strickland; two great-grandchildren, Harrison and Madelyn Strickland and their mother, Heather; son-in-law, Rudy Strickland; nephews, Jon Jones and Rodney Park; nieces, Patsy Jones, Cindy Seagraves and Leigh Foster; sister-in-law, Carol Cappleman; and numerous great-nephews and great-nieces.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff of Avery Place in Winterville: Sharon, Crystal, Yosheika, Rebecca, Charleen and Tierrow.
Funeral and graveside services for Mrs. Swindel will be private. A drop-in visitation will be held Thursday, February 18, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home and although the family will not be present, a register book will be available. Honorary pallbearers are Bill Sartain, Clay Nix, Johnny Adams, Lane Fitzpatrick and Jerry Adams.
Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to the Madison County Library, 1315 Highway 98, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 or to St. Mary’s Hospice House in memory of Beth Strickland, 1660 Jennings Mill Road, Watkinsville, Ga. 30677.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, 963 Highway 98 East, Danielsville, Ga. 30633 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
