JEFFERSON - Dorothy "Dotty or Dolly" Elchler Scranton passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 26, 2021.
Born on October 15, 1935 in Greenwich, Conn., Dotty was the daughter of the last Albert Eichler and Dorothy Hawkins Eichler
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Patricia Sarantos.
Dotty was a kind, giving and beautiful woman who touched so many lives.
Her love and strong spirit is going to be missed, especially by her children, Sharon Sarantos (Pete), Donna Parent (Ralph), Tammy Miller, Robin Scranton and Warren B. Scranton III ( Tasha); 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis Heath, Atascadero, Calif.; and three nephews.
Dotty our mom was very blessed to have such wonderful neighbors especially Audrey Cash who was there everyday and never left her side. Our family could not be more grateful to have her in our lives.
A private funeral will be held.
Online condolences can be made at Battsbridges.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In