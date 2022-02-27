overton

HOMER - Dorothy Eris Bryant Overton, 89, Homer, formerly a resident of Jefferson for 34 years, entered rest Friday, February 25, 2022.

Ms. Overton was born in LaGrange, a daughter of the late William Clifford Bryant and the late Cora Lee Williamson Bryant, was retired from AT&T and was a member of Unity Methodist Church in LaGrange. In addition to her parents, Ms. Overton is preceded by a son, Mack Clifford Overton; sister, Juanita Bryant Heath; and two brothers, Jerry and Noel T. Bryant.

Survivors include two daughters, Teresa Smith (Jim), Homer, and Rosalyn Gilgan (Dan), White; four grandchildren, Randy McClendon, Angela Martin, Charles (Brooke) Throckmorton IV and Katie Cook; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In accordance with the wishes of Ms. Overton, her remains are to be cremated and buried by family members in LaGrange.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

