COMMERCE - Dorothy Evelyn Clack, 80, Commerce, passed away.

She was the daughter of the late William Lloyd and Lavonia Clack Wilson; and the widow of Darrell Clack.

Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Teresa Clack; brother, Nim Clack, Lawrenceville; sister, Helen Smith, Lawrenceville; two grandchildren, Donald Clack and Candace Simmons; and great-grandchildren, Levil (Chelsea) Simmons and Kaetlan Clack.

She was preceded in death by a son Douglas Clack.

Funeral service: Monday, February 17, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Blacks Creek Baptist Church with the Rev. Chad Rising officiating with burial in the church cemetery.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

