BALDWIN - Dorothy Inez Greson “Dot” Poole, 77, Baldwin, passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at her residence.
Born on December 4, 1941, in Calhoun, she was the daughter of the late Eva Chadwick. Mrs. Poole was formerly employed with The Oaks at Scenic View and was a member of Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She also loved her church, her pets, her flowers, traveling and camping.
In addition to her mother, Mrs. Poole was also preceded in death by a son, Johnny Mulkey; a daughter, Patty Sue Mulkey; and a grandson, Charles Michael Mulkey.
Survivors include her husband, Kenneth L. Poole, Baldwin; sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Mulkey, Tennessee, Randy and Millie Mulkey, Chatsworth, and Wanda Mulkey, Calhoun; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda Miller and Mark Minter, Panama Beach, Fla.; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Elder Terrell Simmons and the Rev. Chris Segars officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Elder Charles Chapman officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, October 28, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home and from 12-2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the church prior to the service.
