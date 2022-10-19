hunt

JEFFERSON - Dorothy Jean “Dot” Hunt, 86, Jefferson, entered rest Sunday October 16, 2022.

Mrs. Hunt was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Floyd W. and Bertha Luttrell.

Mrs. Hunt was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, organist at Dry Pond Methodist Church for 25 years, longtime member of the Jefferson Lion’s Club where she held many offices, Esther Circle at Jefferson United Methodist Church, and a secretary with Woodmen of the World #1344. Mrs. Hunt was also a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and a secretary with Oak Ridge Atomic Energy Plant, Oak Ridge, Tenn.

Survivors include her husband, Herman “Buddy” Hunt, Jefferson; sister, Shirley Blankenship, Knoxville, Tenn.; brother, Ted Luttrell, Knoxville, Tenn.; five nephews; and one niece.

Funeral service: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverends Craig Murray, Dugar Strickland and Dr. Grant Bright  officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Jefferson Lions Club, P.O. Box 136, Jefferson, Ga. 30549 or Dry Pond Methodist Church, P.O. Box 842, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.

Evans Funeral Home, Inc, 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 23-29

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.