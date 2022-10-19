JEFFERSON - Dorothy Jean “Dot” Hunt, 86, Jefferson, entered rest Sunday October 16, 2022.
Mrs. Hunt was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Floyd W. and Bertha Luttrell.
Mrs. Hunt was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, organist at Dry Pond Methodist Church for 25 years, longtime member of the Jefferson Lion’s Club where she held many offices, Esther Circle at Jefferson United Methodist Church, and a secretary with Woodmen of the World #1344. Mrs. Hunt was also a volunteer with Meals on Wheels and a secretary with Oak Ridge Atomic Energy Plant, Oak Ridge, Tenn.
Survivors include her husband, Herman “Buddy” Hunt, Jefferson; sister, Shirley Blankenship, Knoxville, Tenn.; brother, Ted Luttrell, Knoxville, Tenn.; five nephews; and one niece.
Funeral service: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverends Craig Murray, Dugar Strickland and Dr. Grant Bright officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Jefferson Lions Club, P.O. Box 136, Jefferson, Ga. 30549 or Dry Pond Methodist Church, P.O. Box 842, Jefferson, Ga. 30549.
