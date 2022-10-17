westmoreland

JEFFERSON - Dorothy Jennifer Westmoreland, 50, Jefferson, entered rest Sunday October 16, 2022.

Ms. Westmoreland was born in Anderson, South Carolina, the daughter of Albert Westmoreland and Amanda Smith Frye. She was preceded in death by a son, Joshua Taylor Westmoreland. She was a homemaker and of the Methodist faith.

Survivors include husband, Chris Sawyer, Dahlonega; two daughters, Madison Sawyer and Abigail Sawyer, both of Jefferson; step-son, Christopher Sawyer, Dahlonega; parents, Al and Anita Westmoreland, Jefferson; mother, Amanda Frye, Jemison, Ala.; and brother, Jeff Westmoreland (Brittani), Helen.

Funeral service: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Evans Funeral Home Chapel with the Reverend G. Richard Hoard officiating.

Family to receive friends: Wednesday, October 19, 2022, after the service at Evans Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Jefferson City School Foundation, P.O. Box 624, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.

Evans Funeral Home Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences may be expressed at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.

