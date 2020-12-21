GILLSVILLE - Dorothy Louise Nix, 72, Gillsville, left this earth to enter her heavenly home on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
Born on June 8, 1948 in the New Holland Community of Gainesville, she was the daughter of Elvia Cook Carlan of Baldwin, and the late Monroe Jackson “J.M.” Carlan. Louise worked for the Blue Bell sewing plant for a few years and was a homemaker for the remainder of her adult life. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, watching Westerns, and listening to Southern Gospel music. Most of all, Louise was her husband Earl’s best friend and a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her love for them outstretched the world. She was an active member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Baldwin.
Survivors include her loving husband of 55 years, Kenneth Earl Nix Sr.; children, Porsha Chalmers and Jim Carson, Elaine and Jeff Williams, Jane and Mike Smith, Earl Jr. and Crystal Nix and Kimberly and Joey Bennett; mother, Elvia Cook Carlan; brother and sister-in-law, Marvin and Sharon Carlan; grandchildren, Chelsea and Christopher Moat, Michaela Smith, Bria Nix, Perrin Winter, Matthew Chalmers, Jarrett Smith, Seth and Mariah Williams, Dillon and Brooke Nix, Brady and Chelsey Winter, Josh Winter and Luke Parsons; great-grandchildren, Adalynn Kate Bennett, Ayden Bennett and Owen Moat; several nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends.
Funeral service: Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Lula with the Revs. Chad Parker, Kenneth McEntire and Zach Watson officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with the Rev. Jeremy Carlan officiating at the graveside.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are accepted or memorial donations may be made in memory of Dorothy Louise Nix to Gideon’s International, North Habersham Camp, P.O. Box 1855, Clarkesville, Ga. 30523
Arrangements by Hillside Memorial Chapel, Clarkesville, Georgia. An online guest registry is available at www.HillsideMemorialChapel.com.
