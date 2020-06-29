COMMERCE - Dorothy Mae Couch, 92, Commerce, died Thursday, June 25, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Couch was born in Charlottesville, VA. to the late Sam and Gertrude Shiflett Hawley. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents Mrs. Couch was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Couch.
Mrs. Couch is survived by her daughter, Shirley Bond, Commerce; granddaughter, Christine; and special friend, Tammy Swain.
Graveside service: Saturday, June 27, 2020 AT 11 a.m. at Grey Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Doug Conwell officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
