bales

Dorothy Mae Elgin Bales, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, October 8, 2021.

Ms. Bales was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was also a member of Vineyard Creek Baptist Church in Comer.

Born in Abbeville, South Carolina, Ms. Bales was the daughter of the late Thomas Benjamin Franklin Elgin and Ina Mae Elgin.

Survivors include her sister, Sarah Chandler; children, Cindy (Tony) Elder, Bobby (Renee) Bales, Rodney Bales and Angie Bales; grandchildren, Jessica Cress, Amber Cress, Chelsea Sanders and Gage Bales; nephew and niece, Kenneth Chandler and Susan Fowler.

“Precious in the sight of the Lord is death of his Saints.” Psalm 116: 15

Funeral service: Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel. Interment will follow at the Vineyard Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Comer.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 10-16

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.