Dorothy Mae Elgin Bales, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, October 8, 2021.
Ms. Bales was a loving mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She was also a member of Vineyard Creek Baptist Church in Comer.
Born in Abbeville, South Carolina, Ms. Bales was the daughter of the late Thomas Benjamin Franklin Elgin and Ina Mae Elgin.
Survivors include her sister, Sarah Chandler; children, Cindy (Tony) Elder, Bobby (Renee) Bales, Rodney Bales and Angie Bales; grandchildren, Jessica Cress, Amber Cress, Chelsea Sanders and Gage Bales; nephew and niece, Kenneth Chandler and Susan Fowler.
“Precious in the sight of the Lord is death of his Saints.” Psalm 116: 15
Funeral service: Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel. Interment will follow at the Vineyard Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Comer.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 16, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord & Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
