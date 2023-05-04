HOMER - Dorothy Mae Fields, 77, Homer, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Bountiful Hills.
Mrs. Fields was born in Commerce, to the late Zennis and Ruby Logan Parker. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and was a poultry farmer.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fields was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Fields.
Mrs. Fields is survived by her daughter, Robin Roberts (Keith), Homer; son, Kelly Fields (Michele), Commerce; brothers, Jerry Parker (Betty Lou), Gillsville, and Bobby Parker (Jo), Nicholson; grandchildren, Megan Duncan, Luke Fields, Judd Roberts, Bowen Roberts and Mazie Fields; and two great-grandchildren.
Graveside funeral service: Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the New Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Zach Hawks officiating.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 5, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.
