HOMER - Dorothy Mae Fields, 77, Homer, died Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at Bountiful Hills.

Mrs. Fields was born in Commerce, to the late Zennis and Ruby Logan Parker. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and was a poultry farmer.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Fields was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Fields.

Mrs. Fields is survived by her daughter, Robin Roberts (Keith), Homer; son, Kelly Fields (Michele), Commerce; brothers, Jerry Parker (Betty Lou), Gillsville, and Bobby Parker (Jo), Nicholson; grandchildren, Megan Duncan, Luke Fields, Judd Roberts, Bowen Roberts and Mazie Fields; and two great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral service: Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the New Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Zach Hawks officiating.

Family to receive friends: Friday, May 5, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of May 7-13

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.