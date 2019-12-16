Dorothy Nettie Ann Whitsel Brawner, 90, of the Bold Spring Community, passed away Sunday morning, December 15, 2019, at her home.
Born September 8, 1929, in Franklin County, she was the daughter of the late William Albert and Maggie Louise Hanley Whitsel. She was the widow of the late Roy Thomas Brawner; mother of the late James T. Brawer; and grandmother of the late Scott Brawner. The last member of her immediate family, she was the sister of the late Grady Whitsel, Billy Whitsel, Thruston Whitsel, Mary Lunsford, Ellie Jordan, Susie Garrett, Inez Roach, Valdie Ginn and Ethel Blackman.
She was a seamstress with Oxford Industries for 35 years. She was active and enjoyed the TOPS program. She was a member of Trinity Church. In her later years she attended Hebron Presbyterian Church whenever her health permitted.
She is survived by her son, Ben and Jean Brawner, Commerce; two daughters, Barbara Barry, Athens, and Maggie Craddock, Carnesville; grandchildren, Amy Brawner, Tammy Brawner, Brian Craig, Rhonda Chapman, Bradley Lacey, Gene Shore and Greg Shore; and great-grandchildren, Aiden, Ali, Joshua, Amber, Chris, Harvey, Levi, Leanna, Elijah, Isabella and Gatlin.
Funeral service: Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the B. D. Ginn Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Rick Billingslea officiating. Interment will be in Franklin Memorial Gardens North, Lavonia.
Familyt to receive friends: Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family is at their homes.
Condolences may be left at ginnfuneralhome.com.
