JEFFERSON - Dorothy Robinson Godfrey, 88, Jefferson, entered into rest Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Mrs. Godfrey was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Claude Elick Robinson and the late Marthann Brogden Robinson. Mrs. Godfrey was a member of the first graduating class at Jefferson High School, a faithful daughter of God and believer in Jesus Christ, her Savior and Redeemer. She was a wonderful homemaker, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She welcomed many friends into her home.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Godfrey is preceded by her beloved husband, John; and siblings, Claudine Westmoreland and Henry Robinson.
Survivors include sons, Claude Godfrey and his wife Pam, Watkinsville, and Charlie Godfrey, Jefferson; grandchildren, Chris Godfrey and his wife Theresa, John Mark Godfrey, Savannah Rider and her husband Scott, Josh Godfrey and his wife Amanda, Justin Godfrey and Brittany Godfrey; 10 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends also survive.
Funeral service: Friday, December 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Eric Shelton officiating with burial to follow in Woodbine Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, December 27, 2019 from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Three Corporate Sq., Ste. 120, Atlanta, Ga. 30329, or to the American Heart Association, 1720 Epps Bridge Pkwy., Ste. 108-383, Athens, Ga. 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
