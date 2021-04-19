CRAWFORD - Dorothy Ruth Waggoner Brooks, 86, Crawford, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
A native of Oglethorpe County, “Miss Dot” was known by many children and families whom she provided in-home care for before becoming a Pre-K teacher at the Oglethorpe County Child Development Center/Pencil School until retirement. Miss Dot was a loving, nurturing, compassionate teacher and friend to so many people she met over her years of childcare services. She was a member of Welcome Avenue Congregational Holiness Church where she faithfully attended until her declining health prevented her attendance.
Dorothy was the daughter of Hollis Waggoner and Hester Peterman Waggoner of Colbert. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Brooks; sisters, Sarah Christian and Betty Spence; and great-grandson, John Hamen IV.
Dorothy is survived by her daughters, Janet (Wayne) Harrison, Crawford, Jane (Ronald) Dooley, Statham, Joyce (Mike) Guin, Danburg, and Julie (Craig) Holcomb, Hull; son, Joel (Laura) Brooks, Winterville; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Carol (Allan) Haggard; brother, Ed Waggoner; and sisters-in law, Anne Welborn and Ladyne McDonald
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Welcome Avenue Congregational Holiness Church, Crawford, with Gloria Farmer and William Anglin officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers are nephews, David, Sam and Matthew Christian, Ronnie Spence, Ken Waggoner and Ellis Haggard. Honorary pallbearers are Ricky Haggard, Lloyd Callaway and Gil Davis.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens East.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens is in charge of arrangements.
