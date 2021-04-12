HULL - Dorothy Sue Hardman Mize, 88, wife of the late Alvin M. Mize of Hull, passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021, at her home.
She was born and raised in Madison County. She was the daughter of the late Guy G. Hardman and Florie Gordon Hardman. She was preceded in death by her sister, Grace Conrad; and a brother, Guy G. Hardman II. She was a member of Hull Baptist Church and the Joy Sunday School class.
Survivors include her children, Ronald E. Mize, Hull, Debra M. Nunley, Hull, Miriam (Mark) Johnson, Watkinsville, and Wanda (Jim) Thaxton, Nicholson; four grandsons; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.
Graveside service: Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. The family request out of an abundance of caution please social distance and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hull Baptist Church or Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Perpetual Cemetery Fund.
Lord & Stephens, East, Athens, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In