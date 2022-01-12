Dorothy Vivian Wright Nader, 86, longtime resident of Orlando, Florida, born January 24, 1935, passed peacefully on Thursday, January 6, 2022 in Tifton.
Dorothy (Dottie V as she was lovingly referred to by her family and friends) was the only child of the late LV and Frances Boyd Wright of Winder. She was a graduate of Winder Barrow High School and went on to earn a degree in Home Economics from the University of Georgia where she was a proud member of the PHI MU Sorority and a UGA Cheerleader.
Dottie V married the late George Michael Nader in 1958 and was his wife for over 50 years. They resided in Orlando, Florida. She and her husband were longtime members of St. John Vianney Catholic Church where they both enjoyed singing in the choir every Sunday.
Dottie V is survived by her children, Michael Nader, Prosper, Texas, and Frances (Patrick) Atwater, Tifton; her grandchildren, Boyd, Ashlyn and Mikey Nader, Patrick (Morgan) Atwater and Anna Lee Atwater Carr (James); and two beautiful great-granddaughters with whom she fell in love at first sight and adored.
Dorothy will be laid to rest alongside her husband and parents in Winder at Rose Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Gene Head officiating.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
