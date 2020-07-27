JEFFERSON - Dorothy Wilbanks Weldon, 90, Jefferson, entered into rest Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Mrs. Weldon was born in Nicholson, a daughter of the late Gordon Earnest Wilbanks and the late Minnie Mae Barnett Wilbanks. Mrs. Weldon was retired from the University of Georgia, was a homemaker and a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Weldon is preceded by her husband, Herman Weldon; sister, Sara Nell Poe; two brothers, Howard Wilbanks and William Walter Wilbanks; and a daughter-in-law, Wanda Weldon.
Survivors include three sons, Larry Weldon, Nicholson, Stanley Weldon and his wife Phyllis, Cleveland, and Ronnie Weldon and his wife Ginger, Jefferson; daughter, Margaret Holloway and her husband Lloyd, Jefferson; sister, Lois Mae Poe, Nicholson; two brothers, David Gordon Wilbanks, Nicholson, and James Alvin Wilbanks, Buford; 12 grandchildren, Laurel Arnold, Preston Weldon, Priscilla Norris, Lane Weldon, Eric Weldon, Khela Dean, Jordan Weldon, Kyndal Quiggle, Michelle Paul, April Beem, Amanda Wilbanks and Misty Bryant; 20 great-grandchildren, Lauren, Jake, Courtney, Layken, Zoe, Eleni, Emersyn, Caz, Jax, Eisley, Kynleigh, Alexandria, Hudson, Jae, Garrett, Gracie, Lincoln, Madeline, Ella and Harper.
The family will have a private family viewing and visitation.
Public graveside service: Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. from Jackson Memorial Gardens, Commerce, with the Rev. Jordan Weldon officiating. In accordance with current health restrictions concerning the COVID 19, please wear a protective mask and maintain safe social distancing. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Bethany United Methodist Church Renewal Fund, 4659 Brockton Road, Jefferson, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
