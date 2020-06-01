STATHAM - Dorsey Cyrus Savage Jr., 79, Statham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Savage will be best remembered as a talented basketball player for Winder-Barrow High School and for Young Harris College where he set many athletic records. He was a member of Statham Baptist Church and was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Mr. Savage is preceded in death by his son, Richard Dorsey Savage; parents, Dorsey Cyrus Savage Sr. and Margaret Thompson Savage; and brothers, Stanley and Danny Savage.
Mr. Savage is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Mrs. Patricia Wood Savage, Statham; son, David (Sharon Teet) Savage, Colbert; daughter, Leighann Lampp (Robby Robinson), Helen; brother, Bill Savage, South Carolina; sisters, LaRose Nastasi, California, and Diane Imms, Michigan; grandchildren, Carrie Lee Savage (Dustin Cummins), Mason Savage, Dustin Kyle (Brittany) Lampp and Chase Lampp; and great-grandchildren, Sutton Eleanor-Grace Cummins, Walter Wayne Cummins, Odessa Lampp, Brilann Gerity and soon to be Amelia June Lampp.
A drop-in visitation will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Savage residence, 1998 Broad Street, Statham, Ga. 30666 from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m.
A private family inurnment will be held at Barrow Memorial Gardens following the visitation with the Rev. Tim McDonald officiating.
Flowers are welcomed in memory of Mr. Savage.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
