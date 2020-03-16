WINDER - Dorsey Hutchins Sr., 102, Winder, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, at his residence on his beloved farm.
Mr. Hutchins was born October 28, 1917 in Buford. He graduated from Buford High School and the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Agriculture. He served in the 101st Airborne Division and he jumped on D-Day as a paratrooper in Normandy. He displayed his ability and courage in the Normandy campaign on June 6, 1944, the Airborne assault on Holland on September 17, 1944, and during the defense of the key city of Bastogne, Belgium from December 19 to December 27, 1944. Throughout the three campaigns, Private First Class Hutchins demonstrated his devotion to duty and outstanding service to his regiment. His actions were in accordance with the highest standard of the military service. Due to his courageous efforts, The United States military awarded Private First Class Hutchins with the Bronze Star Metal Oak Leaf Cluster.
Mr. Hutchins was a devoted farmer on the land that has been in the Hutchins family since the 1800s. Throughout his life, Mr. Hutchins had many careers that he dedicated himself to. He was an instructor for the veteran's agriculture class; worked with production credit for several years; he served as the administrator of Winder-Barrow Hospital as well as on the hospital's board of directors and the Oconee Soil and Water Conservation Board; and also, operated the Farmall Tractor Dealership.
Mr. Hutchins was of the Christian faith and a member of the Midway United Methodist Church in Auburn.
Mr. Hutchins is preceded in death by his son, William Hutchins in 2012; parents, Dr. W.J. Hutchins and Vivian Jarrard Hutchins; and brothers, William, John and Dr. Harry Hutchins.
Mr. Hutchins is survived by his loving wife of 72 years, Mrs. Louise Thrash Hutchins; sons, Dorsey Jr. and Joe (Cindy) Hutchins, Winder; grandsons, Joey and Jason (Sara) Hutchins; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Will, Emily, Blake and Bethany, all of Winder.
Memorial service: Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Midway United Methodist Church in Auburn with the Rev. Liza Marler officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 28, 2020 following the service at the church.
The family has respectfully requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in memory of Mr. Hutchins to Midway United Methodist Church.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
