BETHLEHEM - Dot Wood Wallace, 83, Bethlehem, passed away Friday, February 5, 2021.
She was a native of Jackson County and a graduate of Jefferson High School. Dot retired from Carwood Manufacturing, where she was an office clerk. She was of the Christian faith and a member of Union Baptist Church.
Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Helen Skinner Hammond; a daughter, Sheila Wood Peppers; and a brother, Dean Hammond.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Henry Wallace, Bethlehem; a son, Wayne Wood, Bethlehem; a brother, Dale Hammond (Brenda), Winder; three grandchildren, Grant Peppers (Hannah), Keith Wood (Lauren) and Kenon Wood; and three great-grandchildren, Avery Claire Peppers, Amberlea Peppers and Kolton Wood.
Graveside service: Sunday, February 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with Pastor Linwood Smith officiating.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
