MAYSVILLE - Doug Christopher Williams, 38, Maysville, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
A native of Commerce, Doug was the son of Bob and Wanda Williams. Doug's maternal grandparents were the late Clyde Denton and Virginia Blackburn Denton of Commerce, and his paternal grandparents were the late Bobby Williams Sr. of Maysville and Betty Jean Benson Williams of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Doug was a 2002 graduate of Commerce High School and was employed by Walmart Distribution Center in Pendergrass. He was a member of Pennington Chapel United Methodist Church.
He is survived by his mother, Wanda Denton Williams, Maysville; his father, Bobby "Bob" Williams Jr. and step-mother, Brenda, Commerce; his brother, Bobby Williams III, Commerce; and his nephew, Parker Williams, Demorest.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Doug Williams to Pennington Chapel UMC, 2712 Sandy Cross Rd., Royston, Ga. 30662.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
