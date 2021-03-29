WINDER - Doug Gunter, 78, Winder, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 26, 2021 at his residence.
Mr. Gunter served the United States faithfully during the Vietnam War in the Army. He retired as a truck driver with over 50 years of service.
Mr. Gunter is preceded in death by his parents, William Royce Gunter and Sybil Pierce Gunter.
Mr. Gunter is survived by his daughters, Lisa (Ernie) Stovall, Hoschton, and Brandi (Jason) Black, Jefferson; brother, Ricky Gunter, Winder; sisters, Brenda Bramlett, Auburn, Bobbie Wood, Winder, Gwen Daniel, Winder, Nita Loggins, Winder, and Cynthia Roper, Winder; and grandchildren, Nicholas and Elijah Stovall, Austin and Taylor Black.
Funeral service: Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with Pastor Scott Sims officiating. Burial will follow the service at Barrow Memorial Gardens in Winder.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 27, 2021 from 5 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
