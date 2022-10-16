BETHLEHEM - Douglas “Doug” Richard Griffeth, 69, Bethlehem, passed away Wednesday, October 12, 2022.
Doug was born in Athens, on August 25, 1953. He grew up in Danielsville and was a graduate of Madison County High School. He earned an Associate’s Degree from Georgia Perimeter College.
Doug lived in Matthews, North Carolina, for eight years before returning to Georgia in 1993. Doug enjoyed a 46-year career working for Windstream. He retired in 2019 as an outside plant manager.
Upon his retirement from Windstream, Doug worked at The Chimneys in Winder. Doug’s hobbies included golfing and fishing. He was a member of the Georgia Mountain Senior Golf club. He loved spending time with his grandsons.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents, Richard Roy and Mary Bob Burroughs Griffeth.
Doug is survived by his wife of 42 years, Patty Lacey Griffeth; children, Lacey Griffeth, St. Petersburg, Florida, Douglas Jr. and Whitney Griffeth, Demorest, and Allison Griffeth, Sandy Springs; grandchildren, Douglas and Dean; brothers, Don Griffeth, Colbert, and Bob Griffeth, Danielsville; and sister, Robin Claborn, Danielsville.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Griffeth family at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com.
