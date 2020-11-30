WINDER - Douglas James Gabriel, 78, Winder, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at his residence.
He was born July 14, 1942 in Colbert to the late James Crawford and Lois Williams Gabriel. Mr. Gabriel was a U. S. Army Veteran and was a member of the Winder Christian Church. He was preceded by a half-brother, Dale Poulnott; and was a truck driver with Lanier Produce.
Surviving are wife, Susan Brock Gabriel, Winder; siblings and spouses, Geneva and Oliver Stamey, Jefferson, Doyle Gabriel, Fairbanks, Alaska, George and Wilma Gabriel, Crawford, Dan and Chrystal Gabriel, Jasper, Ricky and Shirley Gabriel, Crawford, Teresa and David Yonce, Athens, and Terry and Heidi Gabriel, Fairbanks, Alaska.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 6 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with Ministers Jim Morris and Josh Hicks officiating. Interment will be in Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In