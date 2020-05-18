NICHOLSON - Douglas McArthur Moore, 77, Nicholson, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020.
Mr. Moore was born in Jackson County, a son to the late Tom Ross Moore and the late Asleen Victoria Matthews Moore. Mr. Moore was a supervisor with The Utilities Company and owned and operated Moore’s Tree Service. Mr. Moore was a member of the Antioch United Methodist Church in Nicholson.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Moore was preceded in death by his brothers, Bob Moore, Gary Moore, Donald Moore, Harold Moore and John Henry Moore; sister, Juanita Moore; and by Donnie Moore.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Moore, Nicholson; children, Linda Gale Maddox and her husband Jeff, Nicholson, Douglas McArthur Moore II and his wife Glenda, Nicholson, and Stacie Camille Shuler, Jefferson; brother, H.T. Moore and his wife Jo Ann, Athens; sisters, Betty Freeman, Nicholson, Glenda Conwell and her husband Gene, Greer, S.C., Carol Walker and her husband Don, Panama City Beach, Fla., Ronnie Moore and his wife Pam, Athens, and David Ug Moore, Athens; grandchildren, Doug (Jaime) Archer, Drew Archer, Callie (Wryan) East, Douglas “Little Mac” McArthur Moore III, Grace Moore, Emilou Moore, Ross Shuler, Nick Shuler and Seth Shuler; four great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Graveside funeral service: Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. William Whitfield officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Russell Moore, Douglas “Little Mac” Moore, Seth Shuler, Drew Archer, Doug Archer and David Archer. Those attending the service and visitation are asked to maintain the recommended safe social distancing of six feet due to the Coronavirus outbreak, and bring lawn chairs for the service.
Visitation: Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the graveside service.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
