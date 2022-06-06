HOMER - Douglas Warren “Doug” Fleischer, 80, Homer, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022 at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Athens.
Born September 4, 1941, in Bayonne, New Jersey, he was the son of the late Joseph and Jean Fleischer. He was the widow of the late Thelma Davison Fleischer. He served in the United States Navy with 30 years of faithful service. A chief warrant officer, his main position was an air traffic controller. He served aboard the USS Independence and USS Constitution, and others. He served during the Vietnam War, three tours of duty in Antarctica, and retired after duty in Jacksonville, Florida.
Upon retirement, he and his wife moved to Banks County. He received an associate degree from Emmanuel College and managed Book Warehouse in the Commerce Outlet Mall.
Doug was an avid reader, gardener, a fine cook and a talented artist. His greatest reward was in caring for God’s creatures. He will be sorely missed by all who knew him for his wit, gentleness, politeness and generosity.
Doug is survived by his daughter, Leah Jean Fleischer; grandson, Taylor Seddon Pickett; and great-granddaughter, Bowie Elizabeth Pickett, all of Jacksonville, Fla.; sister, Ava Jean Meysembourg, Tampa, Fla.; significant other, Dorothy Fitzpatrick; and many furry friends (cats and dogs) through the years.
Funeral service: Monday, June 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the B. D. Ginn Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Ron Glaze officiating. Interment with Naval Military Honors will be at Middle River Baptist Church Cemetery. The body is at the Ginn Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 3 until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, Doug request that donations be made to the Lavonia Animal Shelter, as a memorial to Doug’s love for animals.
Condolences may be left at ginnfuneralhome.com.
