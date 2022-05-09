WINDER - Doyle William Griffeth, 84, Winder, passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022.
Mr. Griffeth was born January 20, 1938 in Bethlehem to the late Guy and Zora Henry Griffeth. He was preceded by his wife, Sara Smith Griffeth in 2018; and his daughter, Gretchen Griffeth in 2009. A Navy Veteran, he had resided in Barrow County for most of his life. Mr. Griffeth was a graduate of the University of Georgia and had served as a purchasing agent for Boeing Aircraft.
Surviving are son and daughter-in-law, Chris and April Griffeth, Winder; grandchildren, Ashley Maddox and Casey White; and great-grandchildren, Jackson, Morgan and Baleigh.
Funeral service: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 3 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, May 11, 2022 from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcomed or memorials may be made to the Winder First Christian Church.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
