WINDER - Dr. Charles Bryant Skelton, 94, gained his seat at the Master’s Table on Friday, June 4, 2021.
A native of Atlanta, Dr. Skelton was the son of the late Newton and Rosa Turner Skelton. He was known by many different names - Doc, Red, C.B, Daddy, Grandaddy and Uncle Red, just to name a few.
He will be welcomed into heaven by his beloved wife, Nora; two beloved daughters, Lou Cole and Carol Thoma; as well as his second wife, Hazel “Penny” Morris Skelton.
As a Second Lieutenant in the Army, Doc served in World War II, traveling to France, Germany and Austria, in Graves Registration. For many years, he proudly wore his WWII Veteran hat everywhere he went!
For more than 42 years, Doc was a family practitioner in Winder, where he is still greatly loved by his patients. Serving in many volunteer roles, he worked tirelessly in the community to better the lives of the citizens of Winder.
Doc was a talented musician with a beautiful tenor voice and loved to travel to various churches to sing and play his autoharp while sharing God’s Word. He was a devoted member of the Gideons, delivering Bibles across the globe.
Later in life, as an accomplished author with a very unique writing style, Doc published more than 800 columns in local newspapers – a weekly rhymed feature. He was named the Official Poet of Winder and Poet Laureate of Barrow County. He also authored several published books, and at the time of his death, he was working on a screenplay of his book, “Simple Seller of Noodles.”
Doc was a very humble man with many reasons to be proud. As a man of integrity who lived by his values, God was always first in his life, followed by his country and his family. He was also known for his ability to have fun and find humor in the worst and best of circumstances. Due to his habitual lateness, he always called himself “The Late Dr. Skelton”. Now he will be late no more. He leaves behind a legacy of unconditional love, grace and forgiveness.
Doc will be greatly missed by his wife, Fran Lynch Skelton; children, Lynn S. Walls (Sammy), Cindy Reese (Earl), Jane Lilyander, and Chuck Skelton; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Winder.
Funeral service: Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens. The American Legion of Statham will provide Veterans Honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Doc’s honor to Gideon’s International at www.Gideons.org, to help continue his life’s work to spread the Word of God.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is in charge of arrangements.
