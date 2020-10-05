TIFTON - Dr. Clifford Allen "Buddy" Walker Sr., DMD, 70, Tifton, passed away Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at M. D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas, surrounded by his wife and three children.
Born July 16, 1950, in Tifton, Dr. Walker was the son of Roy M. Walker of Tifton and the late Bettye Anne Lee Walker, who passed away August 9, 2020. He was also preceded in death by one brother, Roy M. "Corky" Walker II; and one sister, Deborah Ann Walker.
Buddy graduated from the Medical University of South Carolina in 1979 and returned home to Tifton with his wife and three young children. He was a doctor of dentistry and had his own dental practice in Tifton for 41 years. In addition to his practice, he served as a director of Ameris Bank, and he was a member of Tifton’s First United Methodist Church. Through the church he traveled on medical mission trips multiple times to Africa, Costa Rica, Mexico and Peru. He also served as a youth counselor for the FUMC Youth Group for almost 30 years and taught the senior high Sunday School class for over 25 years. In addition to these activities, Buddy loved music and sang with the FUMC Chancel Choir for more than 40 years and various other small group ensembles.
Dr. Walker is survived by his wife, Vicki Lyle Walker, Tifton; two daughters, Dr. Brittney Berckman and Max Brown, and Amy and Jelks Warren, all of Tifton; one son and daughter-in-law, Clifford Allen “Kip” Walker Jr. and Morgan Walker, Seattle, Washington; his father, Roy Masten Walker, Tifton; one brother and sister-in-law, Gregory M. and Sharon Walker, Tifton; one sister and brother-in-law, Beth and Glyn McCrary, Valdosta; and eight grandchildren, Charlie Katherine Mullis and husband Lynseay, Daniel Berckman Jr., Amy Lister Brown, Jobe, Elli and Lily Warren, and Calla Mae and Grey Allen Walker.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the UGA Conference Center Auditorium with the Rev. Chip Grantham officiating. Dr. Walker was laid to rest at Oak Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers were Cal Day, Luke Webster, Scott Herzog, Greg Herzog, Zack Gray, Lance Smith, Aaron McCalvin, Bret Bernard, Christian Kozma and Cameron Kozma.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Tifton First United Methodist Church Youth Group, 107 12th Street West, Tifton, Ga. 31794.
You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Walker family were under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.
