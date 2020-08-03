WINDER - Dr. Clyde P. Ragland, DC, 98, Winder, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
A native of Roopville, Dr. Ragland was a son of the late Lynn and Bessie Merrell Ragland. He is preceded by three sisters; and a daughter, Karen Ragland Munday in 2000.
Dr. Ragland enlisted into the United States Army during WWII serving in England, Germany and France. A Chiropractor for over 60 years, Dr. Ragland was the owner of Ragland Chiropractic Center in Winder. Dr. Ragland was loved by so many of his patients who said he was more like a friend and family member than just a doctor. He was such a caring and loving man. A member of Winder First United Methodist Church, he taught Sunday School and was in charge of the audio for church services for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Grace W. Ragland, Winder; sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. David E. and Johanna Ragland, Winder, and Dr. Clyde P. “Scott” and Rebecca Ragland Jr., St. Louis, Mo.; sister, Carol Brown, Douglasville; grandchildren, Brittni and Luke Kelley, Knoxville, Tenn., Cameron Ragland, Gainesville, Wesley Ragland and Owen Ragland, both of St. Louis, Mo.
Family to receive visitors: Friday, August 7, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Social distancing and the use of face masks are encouraged.
Private graveside service: Saturday, August 8, 2020 with Pastor Dave Hinson officiating. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.
