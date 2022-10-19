ROYSTON - Dr. David Lawrence Evers, 50, Royston, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

Dr. Evers was born in Bloomington, Indiana, on March 1, 1972, son of Mark Evers and Jeanne McGee of Vancouver, Washington. He was a scientist having worked at Advarra Inc. as an associated institutional review board member and previously at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as an institutional review board manager. David was an avid caver and a member of the National Speleological Society.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Carol Fowler Evers; brother, Steven Evers, Waconia, Minnesota; sisters, Victoria Kesala, New Zealand, and Cynthia Johnson, Bellingham, Washington; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service: Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chuck Stephens officiating.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at the home,

Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.

Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 23-29

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.