ROYSTON - Dr. David Lawrence Evers, 50, Royston, passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022.
Dr. Evers was born in Bloomington, Indiana, on March 1, 1972, son of Mark Evers and Jeanne McGee of Vancouver, Washington. He was a scientist having worked at Advarra Inc. as an associated institutional review board member and previously at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as an institutional review board manager. David was an avid caver and a member of the National Speleological Society.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Carol Fowler Evers; brother, Steven Evers, Waconia, Minnesota; sisters, Victoria Kesala, New Zealand, and Cynthia Johnson, Bellingham, Washington; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Chuck Stephens officiating.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at the home,
Flowers are optional; memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com.
Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.
