Dr. Earl Wayne Hutchins, 70, was born on March 18, 1950 and passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020.
Earl was the fourth of five children born to Hubert Clyde and Cornelia Gilbert Hutchins. Earl was born in Athens, Clarke County, and lived with his family in Auburn, Barrow County. He grew up on the same farm where his father was raised. He graduated in 1968 from Winder-Barrow High School in Winder, then attended the University of Georgia, graduating from there in August 1971. He earned his M.D. from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta in 1975 and entered the U.S. Navy, where he completed his internship and residency in family medicine. He served in Charleston, S.C., and Memphis, Tenn.
After his tour of duty in the Navy, Dr. Hutchins moved to Greenville, S.C., where he joined the staff of Exigent Medical Center in 1981 as an urgent care physician. In 1983 he opened his own urgent care center in Mauldin—Pine Tree Medical Center, which he operated until 1995. He then operated Hillcrest Medical Center, an urgent care and family medicine center in Simpsonville, until 2004. For the next few years, he worked at Doctors’ Care in Simpsonville and other urgent care facilities. At the time of his death, he was providing diabetic counseling for patients at Amnesty Health Group in Greenville.
Dr. Hutchins married Katherine Sadowski from Lorain, Ohio, in June 1975. They had two sons, Christopher Hubert and Matthew William Hutchins. Christopher currently lives near Cleveland, Ohio, with his wife Ann Marie. Matthew resides in Los Angeles, Calif., with his wife Halyna and son Andros.
In 2004, Dr. Hutchins married Theresa Hampton, of Fountain Inn, S.C. She had worked as his office assistant at Hillcrest Medical Center, and remained his faithful helpmate for the rest of his life.
Earl was preceded in death by his parents.
In addition to his wife, sons, and grandson, he is survived by brothers, Dr. Charles Hutchins, Gastonia, N.C., and Randy Hutchins, Linville, N.C.; sisters, Dorothy Lindquist, Port Orchard, Wash., and Linda Pendergrass, Simpsonville, S.C.; step-daughters, Theresa Ruth Hampton and Carly Judd, Greenville, S.C.; step-grandchildren, Andrew Judd and Rachael Noone; as well as step-great- granddaughter, Amelia Noone.
Earl was an avid skeet shooter and hunter. He also enjoyed golf, chess and preparing smoked meats. He remained a faithful Georgia Bulldogs fan all his life.
A memorial service for Dr. Hutchins will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to: Greenville Humane Society, 305 Airport Road, Greenville, S.C. 29607.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In