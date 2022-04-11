JEFFERSON - Dr. James Daniel “Dan” Gray, 83, Jefferson, entered rest Sunday, April 10, 2022.
Mr. Gray was born in Randolph, Alabama, the son of the late James Smith Gray and the late Bernice Smitherman Gray, was a member of the First Baptist Church of Jefferson, former member of the Jefferson Rotary Club and a volunteer with Helping Hands at Jefferson Elementary School.
Mr. Gray served his country in the Army National Guard and was a graduate of the University of Alabama and Georgia State University having received his PHD, Bachelors and, Masters degrees, and enjoyed a successful career as an educator, retiring as the vice president of DeKalb Technical College. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gray is preceded by his sister, Dot Nelems.
Survivors include his wife, Mildred Daniel Gray, Jefferson; daughters, Michelle Lust (Karl), Waxhaw, North Carolina, Karen Gray, Lawrenceville, and Pam Travelstead (Eddie), Cumming; son, Brad Jackson (Heather), Jefferson; grandchildren, Courtney Vincent, Matthew Lust (Samantha), Michael Lust, Blake Travelstead, Kyle Travelstead and Rindy Grubb; and great-grandchildren, Karston and Summit Lust.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the First Baptist Church of Jefferson with the Reverends Sean Myers and Mike Davis officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Eddie Travelstead, Karl Lust, Matthew Lust, Michael Lust, Blake Travelstead and Kyle Travelstead.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Dr. James Daniel “Dan” Gray to the Alzheimer’s Association of Georgia at www.alz.org.
