JEFFERSON - Dr. Jon Thomas Middleton, 51, Jefferson, entered into rest Tuesday, November 30, 2021.
Dr. Middleton was born near Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Dwight Cramon Middleton and Julianna Alice McClure Middleton of Melbourne, Florida. Dr. Middleton graduated from the University of Georgia and received his MD from Schoals Medical School, and owned Family Foot Care Centers in Commerce, Hartwell and Toccoa. Dr. Middleton was a member of St. Catherine Laboure’ Church in Jefferson.
Survivors, in addition to his mother, are his wife, Mary Theresa Kelly Middleton, Jefferson; three children, Rachael Middleton, Jon Middleton and Sarah Middleton, all of Jefferson; two brothers, Marc Middleton, Tampa, Fla., and Paul Middleton, Albany, New York; two sisters, Missy Simpson Archiego, Tampa, Fla., and Meghan Harris. Cumming.
Funeral Mass: Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine’ Laboure Church.
Family to receive fr: Friday, December 3,, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or at www.st.jude.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at: www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
