ALTO - Dr. Max E. White, PhD, 76, Alto, passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023.
Dr. White was born on May 19, 1946 in Habersham County to the late Ralph Edgar White and Maybelle Goodson White. He was saved on the third Sunday of August in 1963 at Rock Springs Baptist Church and was baptized at Moss Mill Creek.
Dr. White obtained his Master's degree from the University of Georgia and his Doctorate Degree from Indiana University. He was a college professor, having served at Piedmont University for 30 years. Dr. White was a member of the Sons of the Confederate Veterans as well as the Sons of the American Revolution.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Jeanne Vosecky White, Alto; sons and daughters-in-law, Dr. Douglas Wynne White and Mallory, Aiken, S.C., and David McNeill White and Jessica, Alto; and grandchildren, Catherine White and Daniel White.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Rock Springs Baptist Church with the Revs. Terry Rice and Bart McMillan officiating. Interment will follow in the Wynne Family Cemetery. Dr. White will lie in state from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. at the church.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 10, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Whitfield Funeral Home, South Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sons of the American Revolution Habersham Chapter or The Gideons Memorial Bible Plan, P.O. Box 295, Baldwin, Georgia 30511.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Whitfield Funeral Homes and Crematory, South Chapel, 1370 Industrial Boulevard, Baldwin, Georgia 30511, 706-778-7123.
