BRASELTON - Dr. Michael William Roth, Braselton, passed away on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
Michael was born on April 13, 1958, in Paterson, New Jersey, and leaves behind his loving wife, Sarina Rowley Roth; his parents, Harold and Adaline Roth; his sister, Darren Shartle and her husband Bill; his niece and nephews, Rachel LaGrosse (and husband, John), Brandon Nash (and wife, Carrin), and Justin Nash (and wife, Christie).
Michael grew up in Willingboro, N.J., and graduated from Holy Cross High School. He attended Stockton University and then went to Life Chiropractic College, where he obtained his degree, Doctor of Chiropractic, in 1987.
Michael met Sarina Rowley In 1999, and they were married on December 9, 2000, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Buford, where they have attended and served ever since.
After practicing chiropractic for 13 years, Michael became a health coach specializing in nutrition and served as an advocate in the alternative healthcare industry. He also taught anatomy and physiology at Geneva Academy through the church.
Michael and Sarina enjoyed travel adventures together for many years as well as playing guitar and singing in the church choir.
Funeral service: Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 1420 Rock Springs Road, Buford, Georgia 30519.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 15, 2023, from 10-11 a.m. at the church.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53 Hoschton, Ga. 30548, lawsonfuneralhome.org. 706-654-0966.
