Dr. Milton James “Jim” Faulk, 75, died on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born on April 18, 1947, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the son of Milton Faulk and Virginia Brandi. Jim was a beloved son, brother, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather.
Jim is a Marine Corps Veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Following his military service, Jim graduated from the University of South Alabama, class of 1973. Following his graduation, Jim pursued various careers, ranging from construction, business-ownership (of many kinds), and most recently serving as a chief medical examiner before retiring. Additionally, he completed various postgraduate degrees and certificates and earned several PhDs.
In 1986, Jim married the love of his life, Beryl Prevost, and they are now reunited in heaven.
Jim loved karaoke, drumming, oldies music, cars, and his family and pets.
He was predeceased by his mother, Virginia, and his father, Milton.
He is survived by four siblings, including his brother, Larry; three sisters, Nancy, Kathy and Judith; four children, Jennifer, Brandi, James and Olena; five grandchildren, Kaleb, Emma, Jayden, Hannah and Robert; great-granddaughter, Isabella; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service: Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home. A private entombment will be held at a later date.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, from 6-8 p.m. at Carter Funeral Home.
Those who wish to remember Jim in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Carter Funeral Home, Winder.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
