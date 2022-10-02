ATHENS - Dr. Sarah “Sallie” Bradford Krickel, 79, Athens, died on Thursday, September 29, 2022, after a short illness.
The daughter of the late BR and Sarah Robertson Bradford, Sallie was born on December 9, 1942 in Savannah. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Ransom Bradford IV, Windell Bradford and Neil Bradford; her beloved husband, Dr. Edward Francis Krickel Jr.
Sallie is survived by one brother, John (Diane) Bradford, Marietta; her son, Edward (Teri) Krickel III, Covington; her daughters, Elizabeth Krickel, Athens, and Mary Krickel Wilson, Carrollton; four grandchildren, Nathaniel Edward Krickel, Ila, Robert Bradford Wilson, Andrew Lamar Wilson and Sarah Evans Wilson, all of Carrollton; 14 nieces and nephews and their families; as well as several cousins.
Sallie graduated from Savannah High School in 1960 as valedictorian. She later received an Associates degree from Armstrong College and her BA in French from Wesleyan College in Macon. She continued her education at the University of Georgia, where she earned her MA in Romance Languages in 1969. She later completed her PhD in 1973, the first woman to earn a doctorate in Romance Languages at UGA. She spent a successful and fulfilling academic life as a professor at Emmanuel College, in Franklin Springs, where she taught French, Spanish, and World Literature for over 30 years. Her passion for language and literature as well as her wry sense of humor influenced and entertained countless students and colleagues alike.
After retiring from Emmanuel, Sallie led an active life as a bridge player with several local groups, including the University Women’s Club. In 2016, she published a memoir of her life in Savannah and Danielsville called The Lady of Booger Hill and was completing a work of fiction at the time of her death. A lifelong devotee of classical music, Sallie was active in her neighborhood and had recently become a Tai Chi enthusiast. Above all, she was devoted to her children and especially her grandchildren, who were the absolute joy of her life.
Funeral service: Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Funeral Home in Danielsville. Dr. Tim Harrison will be officiating the service. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandsons.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, October 9, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at Lord and Stephens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Emmanuel College Library, Franklin Springs, Ga.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In