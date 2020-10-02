ALTO - Dr. Stanley Kent White, of the Hollingsworth Community in Alto, passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 after a period of declining health.
Born on August 2, 1956, Dr. White was the son of the late Charles L. and Lucille Saville White of Cornelia. He was a graduate of Habersham Central High School, Piedmont College, and a 1985 graduate of the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, where he earned a Doctorate of Medical Dentistry. Before retiring in 2016, Dr. White practiced general dentistry in Cornelia for more than 30 years where he was voted “Best Dentist” by the community five times from 2009–2016 when he retired.
Dr. White was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and especially trips/adventures planned with his friends. He was also a car and motorcycle enthusiast who loved antique cars, muscle cars and anything that went fast including his prized 1970 Pontiac GTO.
Before retiring, Dr. White was involved with the Baptist Mobile Health Ministry through Habersham Baptist Association, where he volunteered with the program as a treatment provider and a board member. He was a member of Level Grove Baptist Church. Most of all “Doc” was known for his sense of humor and dry wit. He loved nothing more than a good laugh, joke, prank and enjoying life.
In addition to his parents, Dr. White is preceded in death by father-in-law, J. D. James.
Survivors include his wife of 20 years, Selena James White, Hollingsworth Community; son, Jarred James White, Hollingsworth Community; brother, Mark White, Alto; sister and brother-in-law, Donna White Kearney and her husband, Capt. R. Kevin Kearney, SC USN, (Ret.), Norfolk Virginia; mother-in-law, Barbara James, Demorest; brother and sister-in-law, Dr. Brian and Paula James, Demorest; nieces, Morgan, Aubrey, Annabelle and Aedyn James; as well as many cousins and extended family members.
Funeral service: Friday, October 2, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Hillside Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Terry Rice, Dr. Brian James and Brent Smith officiating. Interment will follow the service at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. and Friday, October 2, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Level Grove Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 416, Cornelia, Ga. 30531.
