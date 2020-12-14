Dr. Stanley Ralph Wilkinson Sr., 89, went to be with his Savior on Friday, December 11 in Watkinsville.
We are confident that when he met the Lord, he heard Him say, "Well done my good and faithful servant." He was born at home in West Amboy, New York on March 28, 1931 to Ralph Ward Wilkinson and Eva Goldie Perkins.
Stanley met the love of his life Jean "Jeannie" Saye Wilkinson while he was stationed at Sumter Air Force Base. They were married on August 10, 1957 at Fishing Creek Presbyterian Church in Chester, S.C. They were happily married for 59 years. Stan and Jean enjoyed traveling for business trips and pleasure.
Stanley grew up in West Amboy, New York. He earned a B.S. from Cornell University (1954), M.S (1956) and a PhD (1961) from Purdue University. Stan began his career with the Agricultural Research Service at Penn State University, and from 1965 on at the University of Georgia. He joined USDA-ARS at the U.S. Regional Pasture Research laboratory in 1961, transferring to the Southern Piedmont Conservation Research Center, in 1965. He retired in 1998 after 37 years as a Soil Scientist. He served as the acting Director of the SPCRC for a time. Stanley was a Fellow of the Soil and Water Conservation Society and the American Society of Agronomy. He was also included in the 2000 edition of Who's Who in America. He also belonged to OPEDA and NARFE. He was blessed in having a career that he loved. He served as an adjutant in the United States Air Force from 1955-1957 and in the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve from 1957-1964.
Stan was a longtime member of Young Harris United Methodist Church where he taught many different Sunday School classes, served on numerous church boards and was active in the Older Gems. He loved working for Our Daily Bread, the Boy Scouts and other charitable organizations. He also loved gardening and continuing family traditions. He was devoted to the Lord, to his family, both close and extended, and to his country. He had the perfect combination of strength and gentleness. He was an honest man with strong moral convictions. He lived out his faith through his gentle kindness and generous acts of service.
Stan was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Eva Wilkinson; his brothers, Bill Wilkinson and Glenn Wilkinson; and his sisters, Gertrude Rowe, Florence Jacobson, Irene Trumble and Dorothy May Peck. We all looked forward to our yearly visits to see our New York family. Stan was also embraced by Jean's family. He was preceded in death by his brother-in law, Jim Saye and sister-in-law, Millie Saye.
Stan is survived by his children, Rachael Parr Bedingfield (Glenn) and Stanley Ralph Wilkinson Jr.; daughter-in-law, Janice Elliott and Augusta Wilkinson Bennett (David); Stan delighted in his grandchildren, Robert Parr (Kim), Emily Dewsnap (Mike), Charlie Parr (Angel), Will Bennett, Greg Wilkinson (Bre), Jake Bennett, Lindsay Wilkinson (Travis) and John Bennett (Brittany); his three great-grandchildren, Roman, Lily, and Miller gave him much joy; numerous beloved nieces and nephews; other relatives; and his sister-in-law, Augusta Cook.
Due to COVID-19, the family tentatively plans to have a celebration of life on March 28, 2021 at Young Harris Memorial United Methodist Church on what would have been his 90th birthday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Daily Bread Ministry, the Food Bank, or Young Harris Memorial UMC.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.BernsteinFuneralHome.com.
