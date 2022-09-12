Dr. Terry Dover, long-time educator and community leader passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022, following a lengthy battle with health issues.
The son of the late Vernon Bishop and Winnie Marcus Dover of Union Point, Terry was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Matha Strozier Dover; and his four siblings, Mildred (Bramlett) Sanders, Nancy (Smith) Lowry, Leroy Dover and Dennis Dover.
He is survived by a son, Brad Dover, and daughter-in-law, Mara, and grandchildren, Brooke, Brianna and Brandon Dover. Also remaining are a number of relatives and a wide circle of friends and former colleagues from his career travels to different areas of the state and the various involvement in committees and civic organizations.
Born in Greensboro, on May 31, 1952, Terry lived in Union Point and graduated from Greene County High School where he began his life of leadership and service to others. He was active in high school athletics, student clubs and served as an officer in several, including being elected the president of the Class of 1970 and being selected as a Northeast Georgia Area All Star Basketball Player.
After receiving a basketball scholarship to Montreat-Anderson Junior College in North Carolina, he continued to develop outstanding athletic skills, helping Montreat to back-to-back winning seasons in the NAIA Athletic Conference. In addition, Terry played soccer and baseball, earning varsity letters for each sport.
Graduating from Montreat with an AA degree in liberal arts, Terry was recruited by several four-year colleges to fill the remaining two years of playing eligibility. Presbyterian College in South Carolina provided the most appealing opportunity by altering their standard scholarship to allow an athlete to be married and provided a college-owned apartment as part of the scholarship agreement. This allowed the planned marriage to his high school sweetheart to take place the summer of 1972.
After these two years, Terry graduated with a BS degree in history and political science. At the end of his playing career, he had surpassed scoring 1,500 points and 650 rebounds, both of which placed him in the upper level in career statistics for the school.
Terry took his first job at the Nathaniel Greene Academy private school in Siloam, as a teacher and coach. Three years later, he joined public education in Washington, and throughout his career made stops in Morgan County, Barrow County, Hall County and Walton County.
During that time he was also enrolled in the University of Georgia where he earned the Masters, Specialist and Doctorate degrees in education administration and leadership. He also earned the state Certified School Facility Planner designation from the UGA College of Education.
School leadership positions included assistant principal, principal, adult education director, career coordinator, and after school tutoring director. He retired from Hall County Schools in 2008 but continued to work in administrative positions for several more years.
Terry was selected for state and national recognition in his work in education earning Educator of the Year by the Georgia Association of Educational Leaders, and Educator of the Year by the Georgia ARC Network. In addition, he received the John Yates Scholarship and schools under his leadership were awarded with three School Bell Awards for innovative programs, a National Blue Ribbon School selection, and a Title I Distinguished Performing School.
Also, throughout the lengthy school career, Terry continued to support high school athletics by serving as a Georgia High School Association game referee in basketball and volleyball. He also served as a trainer and mentor for beginning officials.
A visitation gathering will be held at Bethel Baptist Church, 3981 Union Point Highway, Greensboro, Ga., on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 1-4 pm. A second gathering will be held at Midway United Methodist Church, 215 Kilcrease Road, Auburn, Ga., on Sunday, September 18,2022 from 1-3 pm.
The family has asked in lieu of flowers any memorials be made to Southern Star Animal Rescue Incorporated, 3662 Dally Road, Covington, Ga. 30014, www.SSARI.org , or to Midway United Methodist Church.
Carter Funeral Home, Winder, is entrusted with the arrangements.
