Former educator and school superintendent Dr. Virgil Shannon Adams passed away on Monday, June 12, 2023.
Dr. Adams was born on October 2, 1950, and grew up in Jefferson. After graduating from Jefferson High School, Shannon attended the University of Georgia where he received a B.A. in physical education. He continued his studies at UGA and received a master's degree in education and a doctorate degree in education and administration. Shannon made straight A's as an undergraduate and throughout his master's program until the spring of 1975.He met his future wife, Myra McGee Adams, when they were both serving as teaching assistants. He earned his first B shortly thereafter.
Shannon worked as a teacher in Hart County and Jackson County. He went on to serve as principal of North Jackson Elementary School, Jackson County Middle School and Oconee County Elementary School. He also worked as a county-wide administrator with the Jackson County Board of Education. In 2000, he was appointed as superintendent of schools in Oconee County. He served as Jackson County's school superintendent from 2006 until he retired prematurely in 2012 due to progressive Parkinson's Disease.
Shannon was a lifelong sports participant and enthusiast. In his younger days, he excelled in racquetball and softball. He was an avid jogger and could be found on a golf course most weekends.
Shannon was predeceased by his parents, Virgil E. and Mary Smith Adams; his sister, Claire Adams Byrd; and his brother, Neal Adams.
He is survived by his wife, Myra; his two daughters, Sara Adams-Siskey (Joseph), Bogart, and Leah Adams, Florence, South Carolina; granddaughter Elizabeth "Izzy" Pippin; grandson Tripp Siskey; his second mother, Shirley Gentry, Athens; siblings, Miles Adams (Helen), Tignall, Mary Beth Gentry Patat (Bryce), Pensacola, Florida; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.
Before his peaceful passing, Shannon was surrounded by his girls, Myra, Sara, Leah and Pearl (the last in a long line of beloved dogs and arguably his favorite daughter). Shannon liked to joke that he never met a baby or dog he couldn't charm.
At Shannon's request, no service will be held. The family kindly asks that you respect their privacy at this difficult time. However, they welcome condolences, kind words, or fond memories of Shannon at inremembranceofshannon@gmail.com.
Shannon had a passion for education and felt strongly that reading to children daily was integral to their academic development. No matter how long or tedious his workday was he found time to read to Sara and Leah nightly. For anyone interested in making a donation in Shannon's honor, the family requests that donations be sent to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, which provides new books to children each month free of charge from birth to age 5. Donations can be made at www.donate.imaginationlibrary.com.
