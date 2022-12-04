JEFFERSON - Dr. Wayne Lauren McCowan, 78, Jefferson, entered rest Friday, December 2, 2022. The family is heartbroken at the passing of their beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. After a one-and-a-half-year battle with cancer, he passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his daughters.
Dr. McCowan was born in Lynch, Kentucky, the son of the late Eugene Jewell McCowan and the late Muriel Virginia Boehm. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Melba Burgett McCowan.
Dr. McCowan was a retired Aero Space Engineer working with the Army Missile Command at Redstone Arsenal, Huntsville, Alabama. He was a member of Mensa International, a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam War. He was of the Baptist faith and was a generous giver to many charities during his lifetime.
Survivors include his two daughters, Calla Davis, Jefferson, and Kayla Holland, Travelers Rest, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Matthew Davis, Winder, Calla Maria Davis-Boozer, Portland, Oregon, Andrew Davis (Celeste), Commerce, Emily Holland, Travelers Rest, S.C., and Jake Holland of Tustin, California; six great-grandchildren, Vera Davis-Boozer, Quinn Davis-Boozer, Lennox Davis-Boozer, Opal Davis-Boozer, Lucas Davis and Camden Davis; and his grand-dog and constant companion, Billy Cooper.
Funeral service: Tuesday December 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home Chapel with Chaplin Jaquelyn Johnson officiating. Interment will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Marshall Memorial Gardens, Albertville, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorials to the March of Dimes at www.marchofdimes.org/ or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In