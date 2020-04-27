HOSCHTON - Dr. William Horace Sell, 91, Hoschton passed away in in his sleep early morning Friday, April 24, 2020.
Born July 26, 1928 to the late Harlan Lucious Sell and Louise Hill Sell, Dr. Sell was a life-long resident of Hoschton. He graduated from Winder High School. He attended North Georgia College in Dahlonega and earned both his Bachelor’s and Master’s Degrees from the University of Georgia in Athens. He furthered his education with a Doctorate from Cornell University in New York in the early 1960s. He married Edna Reece Sell in 1959. They enjoyed 56 years of life together and raised two sons. Dr. Sell served in the U.S Navy from 1950-1953.
His working career began with the UGA Extension Service as county agent in Cobb County, and finally retiring as Head of UGA Extension Agronomy in Athens. He served for several years as Chairman of the Jackson County School Board and actually presented high school diplomas to both his sons during their respective graduation ceremonies. He also served as a Hoschton City Council Member and member of The Agronomy Society.
Dr. Sell spent many years working with Honduras Outreach in Central America and mission work to Romania. Dr. Sell was an avid 4-H supporter and enjoyed working with the young people across the state. He loved hunting, fishing, UGA football, and most of all, family get-togethers.
For most of his life he raised crops and tended cows on the family farm. He was a world-class gardener and could grow most anything anywhere. His peers often said he raised corn in the backseat of his car! He was a Mason and lifelong member of Hoschton United Methodist Church.
Dr. Sell leaves to cherish his memories his son Shannon and wife Kimberly; grandchildren, Rebecca Crawford and husband Jason, Alex Oliver, Katherine Fouts and John Fouts; great grandchild, Cole Crawford; and other close family members including, Kim Austin and husband Jay and Amelia Austin.
Dr. Sell is preceded in death by his wife, Edna Reece Sell; and son, Scott William Sell.
A memorial service has been planned on Dr. Sell’s birthday this summer 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Lawson Funeral Home Chapel.
In lieu of any flowers, please make donations in his name to either the Hoschton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 155, Hoschton, Ga. 30548 or to the Georgia 4-H Foundation, 306 Hoke Smith Annex, Athens, Ga. 30602.
Arrangements by Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga. 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
