WINDER - Drane Reginald Wilbanks, 67, Winder, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
Mr. Wilbanks was born in Commerce, a son to the late John E. Wilbanks Jr. and the late Betty Jo Langford Wilbanks. Mr. Wilbanks was the founder and owner of Drane’s Sauce and was a sales associate with The Home Depot in Winder. In addition to his parents, Mr. Wilbanks was preceded in death by his brother, Charles “Butch” Wilbanks.
Survivors include his daughter, Marilyn Wilbanks Owens; son, Robert Reginald Wilbanks; sister, Lauri Barrett and her husband Chandler; brother, Johnny Wilbanks and his wife Elaine; aunt, Martha Meade and her husband Tom; four grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.
Memorial service: Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Minister Tony Huff officiating.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests the memorial gifts be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 Westpark Dr., Suite C, Athens, Ga., 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 30549, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In