COMER - Dustin Dakota Smith, 19, Comer, passed away Wednesday, January 19, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John Smith. He was the son of Jason and Misty Smith.
Survivors, in addition to his parents are grandparents, Tracy and Peggy Sorrow and grandmother, Debra Smith; sister, Cierra Smith; aunts and uncles, Kalista and Ty Parham and Scott and Whitney Sorrow; and several cousins.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Lord & Stephens, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga. is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In