Dustin "Dusty" Uriah Johns passed peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, October 30, 2022.
Dusty was a man among men - and stronger than most. He lived a very joyful life in spite of a difficult journey with Muscular Dystrophy.
Dusty enjoyed living, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was an avid hunter and marksman, and a patriot who loved his country and served it in every way he could.
Dusty is survived by his father, Bradley Johns (Jane); mother, Annie Johns; sister, Nikki Ortiz; two brothers, Josh Johns (Jennifer) and Will Johns (Meagan). He was a proud uncle to Gloria, Sam, Madelyn, Levi, Matthew and Anthem Belle.
Dusty never met a stranger and had more friends than could be counted.
He had a life well lived and will be deeply missed.
Funeral service: Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Interment will follow in the Comer City Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 9, 2022, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: https://gofund.me/6ead83f5.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In