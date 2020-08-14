DANIELSVILLE - Dusty "Doc" Ray Dockery, 39, Danielsville, passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020 after a brief illness.
Born on April 16, 1981 in Duluth, Doc was the son of James Thomas Dockery and his late mother, Judith Anne McClean. He was loved and raised by Ralph and Laura Phillips. He was preceded in death by a brother, Alex Dockery.
He is also survived by his wife, Laura Dockery; a son, Caleb Dockery; a daughter, Maleah Anne Waldron; two brothers, Wayne Dockery and Hank Phillips; and a sister, Juanisha (Chad) Stockton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Pond Fork Baptist Church with the Revs. Johnny Knight and Dakota Stockton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce.
