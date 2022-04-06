COMMERCE - Dusty Ray Slater, 43, Commerce, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.
Born on December 5, 1978 in Gainesville, Mr. Slater was the son of Johnny and Karen Kelly Slater. He was former Mayor Pro-Tem of Commerce.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, include a sister, Patti (Mark) Nunley; and nieces, Brooklyn and Bryson.
Funeral service: Friday, April 8, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel with the Revs. Bo Whisnant and Gary Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Center Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
