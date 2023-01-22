COLBERT - Dwain Arden Whiteaker, 75, Colbert, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023.

He was the son of the late Jerald Whiteaker and Linda Thaxton; he was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda Whiteaker.

Mr. Whiteaker was a truck driver for over 30 years and a Vietnam Veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors include son and daughters, Michael Whiteaker, Sylvia Moran, Jennifer (James) Ellard, April Whiteaker, Keith McCannon and Daniel (Kassie) Hoffman; brother and sisters, John Whiteaker, Sylvia (Stan) Fowler and Roxanne Williamson; and five grandchildren, Wesley Ellard, Bailey Ellard, Haley Ellard, Samuel Weaver and Priston Whiteaker.

Funeral service: Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville Chapel.

Family to receive friends: Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Lord and Stephens Funeral Homes, Danielsville, Danielsville, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of January 22-28

